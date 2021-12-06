Major funding for primary and post primary schools in Leitrim

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD today announced the issuing of €50 million in grant funding to schools, the first of two major ICT projects supporting primary and post-primary schools.

Sligo Leitrim TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed the significant allocation locally including €290,720 for 37 primary schools in Leitrim while €97,111 for 7 post primary schools in the County.

Meanwhile in Sligo 68 primary schools are set to receive €540,160 and 12 post primary schools will receive €217,224.

Schools will be required to use this funding for the direct benefit of their students and can consider innovative projects and programmes using digital technologies in teaching and learning depending on their own digital learning plan, and approaches including providing infrastructure such as devices on loan to students.

This funding was secured as part of a major investment programme for the Department of Education in the Government’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) approved by the European Council.

Minister Foley said: “All of our children and young people must be prepared to learn, work and live in a digital world. This scheme builds on existing funding commitments from national funds and will provide for advances in the two important areas of enhanced digital infrastructure for schools and addressing learners at risk of educational disadvantage through the digital divide by providing funding to schools.

Minister Feighan stated “Under the project being announced today, funding will be paid directly to all recognised primary and post-primary schools in the free education scheme, to invest in digital infrastructure to support students who are most at risk of educational disadvantage through the digital divide. As part of this measure, schools in the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme will receive double the amount of funding provided to non-DEIS schools which is welcome news for many schools in Sligo and Leitrim.”



In conclusion Minister Foley stated,

“School communities made incredible strides in digital teaching and learning during the pandemic. An enormous effort was made by teachers and students, and a huge amount has been learned. We know also that for some students a lack of infrastructure impeded their ability to engage with remote learning. This digital divide will also impact their capacity to engage fully with digital technology and development of digital skills”.