Search

07 Dec 2021

Advice for homeowners and motorists as Storm Barra hits our shores

STORM barra

Be aware of the potential dangers as Storm Barra approaches

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

With Storm Barra making itself known today, experts at online home insurance brokers Insuremyhouse.ie and Insuremycars.ie are warning homeowners and motorists to take action to, where possible, negate any impact of the storm, and to be aware of what they need to do in the event of damage to their property and a subsequent insurance claim.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyhouse.ie and Insuremycars.ie has this advice, “Ireland is no stranger to high winds and heavy rain brought about by storms –  but this storm is forecast to be stronger than anything we’ve experienced in quite some time. Many homeowners and motorists will be all too aware of the damage these storms can do.  It’s a reality that every year homes in Ireland are destroyed by flooding, high winds, burst pipes etc. causing devastation for many affected.

While Mother Nature will take its course regardless, there are some steps people can take to limit damage where possible:

Homeowners

- Check your external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water resistant.  
- During more risky periods keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible, and ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage.
- Where possible keep evidence of damaged goods and/or receipt everything that you replace.
- Photographic evidence is useful
- If you need to move out of your home while you are being repaired, then alert your insurance provider of this as soon as possible

BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland

WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Barra as it bears down on Ireland

Motorists

- Ensure your car isn’t parked under/ near anything that could potentially come loose and cause damage during the storm – e.g. trees/ garden furniture etc.
- Avoid any unnecessary journeys
- Plan your route – if you must drive avoid areas with cross winds/ overarching trees etc.
- Use the correct lights for visibility – be cognisant of other motorists on the road
- Give other vehicles on the road more space than usual
- Slow down – extra surface water, high gusts, objects coming loose – there are a myriad of factors that mean that you show driving slower and with extra care and caution in stormy conditions
- Check your tyres – if they are not roadworthy you should not drive.
- Pull in – if the weather takes a turn while you are on the road find a safe location and pull in and wait for it to pass

Claims

Mr. Hehir advised, “If you are unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage in the wake of this storm or others then ensure you contact your insurer immediately to initiate the claims process”.

Some other guidelines for those affected include:

- If necessary, arrange for emergency repairs to be carried out to stop any damage getting worse.
- Where possible keep evidence of damaged goods and/or receipt everything that you replace.
- Photographic evidence is useful
- If you need to move out of your home while you are being repaired, then alert your insurance provider of this

Mr Hehir concluded, “We’re not trying to scaremonger – we just want to share some helpful tips that, if taken on board, could end up protecting homes around the country and saving people both financial headaches and heartaches along the way”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media