Search

07 Dec 2021

Christmas is not the time for a new puppy

Christmas is not the time for a new puppy

Leitrim Animal Welfare joins national charities in urging people not to buy puppies for Christmas

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Irish animal welfare charities are warning the public not to buy puppies this Christmas as some dogs are kept in appalling conditions to meet demand.
Leitrim Animal Welfare Shelter has also announced it will be closed from December 17 - January 7.
“We do this every year as we find Christmas is a busy time in the household to introduce a new member.
“You can still meet dogs and reserve them (appointment only - contact us with any questions ) but the dogs will not be going to their new homes until the Christmas celebrations have died down.”
The shelter which is located outside of Drumkeerin is still open 7 days a week and will be available all over the Christmas period to find dogs homes, get them neutered, vaccinated and prepared for homes come January 7.
Gardaí continue to urge people who have concerns over animal welfare to contact them or local councils or charities.
People are urged to adopt dogs instead of buying new puppies.
For more information visit: www.leitrimanimalwelfare.weebly.com or search for them on Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media