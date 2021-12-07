Christmas is not the time for a new puppy

Leitrim Animal Welfare joins national charities in urging people not to buy puppies for Christmas
Irish animal welfare charities are warning the public not to buy puppies this Christmas as some dogs are kept in appalling conditions to meet demand.
Leitrim Animal Welfare Shelter has also announced it will be closed from December 17 - January 7.
“We do this every year as we find Christmas is a busy time in the household to introduce a new member.
“You can still meet dogs and reserve them (appointment only - contact us with any questions ) but the dogs will not be going to their new homes until the Christmas celebrations have died down.”
The shelter which is located outside of Drumkeerin is still open 7 days a week and will be available all over the Christmas period to find dogs homes, get them neutered, vaccinated and prepared for homes come January 7.
Gardaí continue to urge people who have concerns over animal welfare to contact them or local councils or charities.
People are urged to adopt dogs instead of buying new puppies.
For more information visit: www.leitrimanimalwelfare.weebly.com or search for them on Facebook.
