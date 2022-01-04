Leaving Certificate students need clarity on accredited grades

"Many students facing into the Leaving Certificate exam next June are asking that they be given the option of accredited grades just like the last two exam classes,” said Deputy Denis Naughten this week.

He raised the issue on the floor of the Dáil with An Taoiseach last November after receiving a request to do so from a Roscommon Leaving Certificate student, who felt the class of 2022 have been completely forgotten by the Department of Education as it’s not recognising the true impact of Covid 19 on those who will sit the leaving cert in June 2022.

“Even though I raised this specific issue in the Dáil last May and received reassurances from the Minister for Education, students are very anxious about the forthcoming exams, " noted Deputy Naughten.

"This has now been compounded by the impact that the Omicron variant is having on exam students who will have to isolate as a result of the present surge of infection.

"I also raised these concerns directly with the Minister for Education who stated that “the State Examinations Commission will issue further details regarding the 2022 examinations, guided by prevailing public health advice. There will be further engagement with stakeholders, through the Advisory Group on Planning for the State Examinations, and with other stakeholders as appropriate, in advance of any detailed announcement."," he added.

“It is imperative that there is now a swift decision on the use of accredited grades for this year’s Leaving Certificate exams as students have enough to contend with, without having to worry about the format of the exam itself."