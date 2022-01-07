The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

WEATHER: Unsettled conditions ahead
Rain will clear early on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west, hail with isolated thunderstorms are possible, while some showers may turn to sleet through the evening hours. While the day will start mild temperatures will drop through the day. Early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees, with fresh and gusty westerly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Unsettled, with rain or blustery showers but becoming milder and more settled towards the end of the period.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers will become confined to western and northern coastal counties on Saturday night with long dry periods and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally, holding a little milder near Atlantic coasts.
SUNDAY: Apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest at first it will be a mostly dry start to the day. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder during the evening as moderate southeasterly winds veer southwesterly.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly along western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees early, with temperatures rising through the night as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh.
