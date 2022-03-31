Funding for flood mitigation works in North Leitrim

File photo
The Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €81,330 for the clearance of vegetation from Glenfarne River and the protection of properties with embankments at Glenfarne.
Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan confirmed the approval of Leitrim County Council’s application under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.
