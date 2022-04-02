Several properties targeted by thieves in South Leitrim area

File photo
A number of properties between Carrick-on-Shannon and Jamestown have been targeted by thieves.
A quad, tools and a van were stolen from one property while an attempt was made to steal a ride-on lawnmower from another property on Thursday night last. The Leitrim Observer understands other properties in the Drumaunroe area of Carrick-on-Shannon were also broken into.
Please report any suspicious vehicles or people in your areas to gardai immediately.
