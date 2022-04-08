North Leitrim village launches major fundraising appeal

North Leitrim group, Tullaghan Development Association are preparing to launch a major fundraiser to create a recreational area for their community.
A recently acquired plot of land in Tullaghan will become part of the access to the sea project and this has also opened up the opportunity to create a recreational area, such as a play park. This new fundraiser will be a sponsor a sod fundraiser, where you can sponsor for your family, yourself, or a loved one.
The sponsorship is €50 for individuals and families and €100 for businesses.
All sponsors will have their name on a plaque that will be displayed permanently where the public access to the sea will be in Leitrim. This will also be limited to two hundred names.
The new fundraising drive will be launched on Saturday, April 9 from 10am in conjunction with the Easter outdoor market and Indoor coffee morning and cake sale.
Tullaghan Development Association urges everyone to come along and be part of the celebrations.
