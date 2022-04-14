Rooskey Bridge and lock will be without power this Good Friday

Rooskey bridge over The River Shannon
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all masters of vessels and water users that Rooskey Lifting Bridge and Rooskey Lock will be without power supply tomorrow, Friday 15th April 2022, from 9am until 4pm, due to a notified ESB power supply Interruption in the village.
Waterways Ireland apologises for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank its customers for their cooperation.
