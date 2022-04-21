The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Any mist will clear this morning and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers. A few heavier showers are possible in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh east to southeast breeze.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.
