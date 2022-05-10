REMINDER: Tarmonbarry lock and bridge closure from today, May 10

No water passage through Tarmonbarry lock
Waterways Ireland is reminding boat traffic that the Tarmonbarry Bridge and Lock is closed for emergency works effective from today, Tuesday 10th May until Friday 13th May, 2022.
An alternative route via the Camlin River is available. Masters of vessels and water users are advised to check their airdraft prior to undertaking the passage on the Camlin River due to the low bridge on the N5 road.
Waterways Ireland apologies for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank its customers for their cooperation.
