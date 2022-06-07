Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Martin Brady, Derryhoo, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Martin Brady, Derryhoo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, June 6th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Stella, daughters Amanda and Noeleen, sons Anthony, Nial and Andrew, brothers Sean and P.J., twin sister Margaret and sister Sheila, grandchildren Sadhbh, Jenna and Zach, sons-in-law Shane and L.J., daughter-in-law Anne, neighbours, relatives and friends. Martin’s remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) this Tuesday evening (7th June), from 6pm with removal of remains at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown for 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday morning with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The link to view the Funeral Mass is https://vimeo.com/717594741 HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Edward Rudden, Drumlougher, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

June 6th peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Pat & sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Hugh, Paul, Darren & Ronan, daughter Sinéad, brothers John, Hugh & Aidan, sisters Bernadette & Cora, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence (H14 Y925) this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock and tomorrow evening, Wednesday, from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Walk through only, please. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/

Michael (Mick) Nerney,Cloonboyogue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

6th June, 2022, in his 85th year, at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Agnes. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Maura (O’Neill, Coventry) and Una (Dinan, London), nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Wednesday evening (8th June) from 5.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery (via Cloonboyogue). Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin and on Parish Radio 106.6FM

May they all Rest in Peace