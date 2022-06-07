Search

07 Jun 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Jun 2022 1:51 PM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area: 

Martin Brady, Derryhoo, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Martin Brady, Derryhoo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, June 6th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Stella, daughters Amanda and Noeleen, sons Anthony, Nial and Andrew, brothers Sean and P.J., twin sister Margaret and sister Sheila, grandchildren Sadhbh, Jenna and Zach, sons-in-law Shane and L.J., daughter-in-law Anne, neighbours, relatives and friends. Martin’s remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) this Tuesday evening (7th June), from 6pm with removal of remains at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown for 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday morning with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The link to view the Funeral Mass is https://vimeo.com/717594741 HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Edward Rudden, Drumlougher, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

June 6th peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Pat & sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Hugh, Paul, Darren & Ronan, daughter Sinéad, brothers John, Hugh & Aidan, sisters Bernadette & Cora, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence (H14 Y925) this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock and tomorrow evening, Wednesday, from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Walk through only, please. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/ 

Michael (Mick) Nerney,Cloonboyogue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

6th June, 2022, in his 85th year, at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Agnes. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Maura (O’Neill, Coventry) and Una (Dinan, London), nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Wednesday evening (8th June) from 5.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery (via Cloonboyogue). Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin and on Parish Radio 106.6FM

 

May they all Rest in Peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media