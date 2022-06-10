Search

10 Jun 2022

See a classic Billy Roche play at The Dock

June 17: Local actors perform in Roche's 'Of Mornington'

See a classic Billy Roche play at The Dock

James Doherty, Lauren Farrell and Gary Lydon will perform in The Dock on June 17

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Actor and producer Gary Lydon alongside local actors Lauren Farrell and James Doherty O’Brien will present a rehearsed reading of Billy Roche’s play Of Mornington at The Dock on Friday, June 17 at 8pm.

Of Mornington by Billy Roche is the bitter-sweet story of three misfits- Phil Athens the washed-up ex-snooker champion, Shauna bereft of her child but trying to live her best life, and Mike Bradley- the young pretender with a troubled past.
The action takes place over three eventful days in a small café in an Irish town and is a tender, humorous, intelligent study of yearning, loss and hope.

Billy Roche is from Wexford and has written extensively for stage and screen in Ireland and internationally. Works include A Love Like That, Lay Me Down Softly, On Such As We, The Wexford Trilogy, The Cavalcaders, Trojan Eddie and the RTE series Clean Break.

Gary Lydon (Phil Athens) has a long-standing affiliation with Billy's work going back many years. He has appeared in six of Billy's plays, including the original productions of his classic Wexford Trilogy, Cavalcaders and Lay Me Down Softly. Other credits include The Clinic, The Guard and Pure Mule. He will appear in Martin Mc Donagh's upcoming film, Banshees of Inisherin, to be released this autumn.

Lauren Farrell is an actor from Carrick-on-Shannon and is delighted to be back acting in The Dock. Her theatre credits include A Portrait of The Artist as a Young Man and The Edge Of Our Bodies. Screen work includes the second series of Smother(RTE), Forever In My Heart and Vikings. Lauren is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts In New York and Bow Street Academy, Dublin.

James Doherty O'Brien is a young actor from Cootehall, Roscommon. His screen credits include the AMC TV series 'Moonhaven' to be screened this summer and the Longford-based GAA feature film 'Lakelands' to be screened in cinemas later this year.
His theatre credits include 'A Christmas Carol', 'Carrick Halloween Tour' and 'The Death of Humpty Dumpty'.
He is also the lead singer and guitarist of local rock band The Flies. He started out acting with Leitrim Youth Theatre, has trained in screen acting in Bow Street Studios in Dublin and is currently studying drama in Trinity College, Dublin.

Tickets are €10/€8 and are available from The Dock website on www.thedock.ie or by phoning the box office on (071) 9650828.

The production is supported by Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media