Leitrim councillor calls for warning signs at approach to entrance for Kiltubrid GAA grounds

Leitrim County Council will look at installing warning signage near the entrance for the Kiltubrid GAA grounds.

At the Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke highlighted the danger posed to traffic travelling along the R208 past the grounds.

He noted this is a relatively straight stretch of road and cars tend to be travelling quite quickly. This can, he said, make it hazardous for vehicles attempting to exit the GAA grounds.

He was told that there are “adequate sight lines” at this location and there has been no known accidents at this location.

However Cllr O'Rourke noted that is “nothing (sign wise) to suggest there is a lot of activity happening at the grounds until you are right on it”.

He asked that warning signage be erected to notify motorists of the entrance to the GAA grounds.

He was told that the Council will look at installing appropriate signage at this location.