Leitrim's Jennifer Wrynne confirmed as judge for Best Dressed Lady competition at Galway Races

Jennifer Wrynne
Award-winning Leitrim milliner, Jennifer Wrynne, has been named as one of the judges in the Best Dressed Lady event at this year's Galway Races.
Confirming the news on social media today Jennifer said: “I can't believe I am actually saying this but I'm beyond delighted to share the news that I have just been announced as one of the judges of the Best Dressed Lady competition at the Galway Races 2022 alongside Mandy Maher and Kieran O'Malley from The Connacht Group.”
The Guinness Galway Hurdle and Stylish Ladies Day will be held on Thursday, July 28. This is Day 4 of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2022. This year there is a €13,000 cash bonanza on offer for the Best Dressed Lady Competition, sponsored by The Connacht hospitality Group
