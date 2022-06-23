Search

23 Jun 2022

Summer Exhibition at Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore

Leitrim Light by Marian O'Donoghue

23 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Solas Art Gallery is delighted to announce that their Summer Members' Group exhibition will open to the public this Friday, June 24.
This exhibition, as expected from the large and varied members’ group, promises to be an eclectic mixture of styles and mediums from around the county.

Jill Mulligan Lough Gill

Every kind of artwork in a variety of mediums and styles (from the figurative to abstraction) to suit all tastes, will be on show. The gallery looks forward to you experiencing this wonderful show.

All works will be for sale should you wish to purchase anything; however, the organisers want to stress that their primary concern as a community art gallery is to invite the public to experience this extraordinary creativity in a comfortable and friendly space without any kind of expectation or pressure.

John Gunning's The Golden Strand

The show opens this Friday, 24 at 7.30pm at the gallery and refreshments will be available.
The exhibition continues until August 20 and can be viewed both at the gallery Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm and online via the link on our website at www.solasart.ie 

Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Main St, Ballinamore. N41 D2X3

