The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry in most areas with some lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
SUNDAY: Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country with some good sunny spells and isolated showers, mostly in western areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry in many places, along with scattered showers, particularly in the west and northwest, spreading further inland towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
