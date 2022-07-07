Staff at Cavan and Monaghan's Covid-19 vaccination clinics commended at appreciation event

The staff at Cavan and Monaghan Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVC) were commended for their tremendous efforts at a special appreciation event on Wednesday June 29. Located at the Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Cavan, the Cavan CVC centre administered COVID -19 vaccinations from April 2021 to June 24th 2022.

During that time 116 staff in total worked in the centre, administering 84,990 Covid-19 Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccinations. Meanwhile the Monaghan CVC had 110 staff who administered 64,054 Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccinations.

At the appreciation ceremony staff were presented with a certificate of appreciation to highlight their work during the Covid-19.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “We will never forget the Trojan work carried out by the staff of Cavan and Monaghan CVCs. There were long hours put in at a time of uncertainty and fear. The staff of Cavan and Monaghan CVC’s always made a huge effort to put people at ease from the young to the young at heart. I thank them for everything they have done and wish them well in the future.”

Cara O’Neill, Head of Service Health and Wellbeing and COVID-19 Vaccination Lead, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “I want to express my gratitude to Operational Site Manager Cavan CVC Eddie Ward and Paula Loughran Operational Staff Manager at Monaghan CVC and their staff, past and present for their tremendous efforts in administering the COVID-19 vaccination programme. They played a vital role in the reopening of society. Their work will never be forgotten and the kindness and care they showed to each person they vaccinated.”

Operational Site Manager at Cavan CVC, Eddie Ward said “I would like to thank my staff for all they have done not only since the start of the vaccination programme, but especially since January when I took up my role. They have worked tirelessly always with a positive attitude and putting the needs of those they vaccinated above their own every day. It was a very positive experience for me and is one I’ll never forget. Friendships were formed which will last a lifetime and great credit is due to all the staff who worked at Cavan CVC.