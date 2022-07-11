Five arrests for driving while intoxicated in Leitrim over last week

One of the garda checkpoints over the last week. Picture: Sligo/Leitrim garda Facebook
Five people have been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Leitrim over the past week.
In a post on the Sligo/Leitrim garda Facebook page it was noted:
"Good weather has arrived and road safety is on our mind in Lovely leitrim.
Roads policing and Gardai in leitrim In the past week, have detected 5 intoxicated drivers, removed 5 vehicles from our roads, and conducted numerous checkpoints. Working with our partners in the RSA and customs and excise, we conducted two multi agency checkpoints. Stay safe and arrive alive."
