What is in store for Leitrim weather-wise this weekend?

We are looking at some very nice weather on Sunday!
SATURDAY: The morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible. Warm with highs of 20 to 25 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.
SATURDAY NIGHT: There will be a few light showers early in the night but it will become dry with clear spells overnight. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 12 to 15 degrees, in a light south to southeast wind.
SUNDAY: Very warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm and dry with clear spells. Temperatures will stay above 13 to 16 degrees and there will be a light south to southeast breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.