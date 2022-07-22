The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Rain is expected country-wide this evening
A dry start to Friday, July 22 with warm sunny spells developing. Just a few light passing showers, with cloud increasing into the evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Rain will quickly move into the southwest and spread northeastwards across most of the country overnight with some heavy bursts possible. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will develop.

