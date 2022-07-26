Responsibility for upkeep of North Leitrim Greenways must be established

The greenway demonstration stretch near Glenfarne
Manorhamilton area councillors have sought clarity on who is responsible for maintaining the demonstration greenway stretches in North Leitrim.
Cllr Sean McDermott posed the question at the recent monthly meeting.
He was told that the matter of maintenance and upkeep of the greenways in the long term will be reviewed by Leitrim County Council. “In the short term, maintenance works can be carried out by the district officer, where safety concerns arise for users, similar to last year,” a Council spokesperson confirmed.
