The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A mix of sunny spells and showers today
Today, Friday, August 5, there will be a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers, becoming more frequent during the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
