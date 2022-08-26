What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties?

A mix of cloudy and clear spells this weekend
Cloudy tomorrow, Saturday, August 27 with outbreaks of rain early on, although these will largely die away in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees with winds remaining very light and variable.
National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Over the following days, there will be decent dry and bright spells with just occasional showers. Daytime temperatures will continue to reach the high teens to low twenties.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.
SUNDAY: Most areas will stay dry with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells. Just isolated showers, mainly in the south. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, warmest in the west and midlands, with light easterly breezes.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear for most areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light easterly breezes.
