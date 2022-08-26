Search

26 Aug 2022

What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties?

WEATHER: Sunday night will be cloudy with rain turning persistent and heavy at times

A mix of cloudy and clear spells this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Cloudy tomorrow, Saturday, August 27 with outbreaks of rain early on, although these will largely die away in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees with winds remaining very light and variable.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Over the following days, there will be decent dry and bright spells with just occasional showers. Daytime temperatures will continue to reach the high teens to low twenties.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.

SUNDAY: Most areas will stay dry with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells. Just isolated showers, mainly in the south. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, warmest in the west and midlands, with light easterly breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear for most areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light easterly breezes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media