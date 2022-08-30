The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Sunny spells expected today
Today, Tuesday, August 30 will be largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing and with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes.
