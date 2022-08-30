Search

30 Aug 2022

Going back to school – Start as you mean to go on

Going back to school – Start as you mean to go on

Reporter:

Carl Lynch in association with Revise.ie

30 Aug 2022 7:05 PM

I presume if you have gone to the bother to google ‘how to do well in school then you are interested in doing well’. So here is my advice to you.

Start as you mean to go on
Students come back after the summer and think that this is easy and we will ease back into it. They take the first six weeks back nice and slow. They suddenly realise that this is hard. The first 6 weeks are difficult to adjust. Do not be afraid of this. You need to get into a structure.
I have taught maths for over 30 years so I have seen every sort of student but I am convinced that there are two key factors in how you are going to do.

1. Your God-given ability. Your brain. There is not a lot you can do about this.

2. Your work rate. This you have complete control over.

Work rate

What would I say to my class no matter what level they are at?

1. You must be in
This is the key factor. You will miss a class or two. You will be sick, You might have a match that you are going to. There are a million other reasons that you will miss days, but and it is a big BUT, you must keep it to a minimum.

2. You need to set up where you are going to study
Is there after school study in the school? Is it well run? Does it suit you? Can you afford it? Are you better working on your own at home?
If you are using the home option have you a nice quite warm room? Have you an option to do study in an organised setting like we have running through revise.ie in Cavan and Kilkenny?

3. You must do your homework
It does not have to be perfect. It must be done with a proper effort with some tlc.
Doing homework on a bus or at break time is no use. Homework is not a punishment it is for you to see do you understand the concepts.

4. Don’t be afraid to ask for help
Ask your teachers when your stuck in class. Ask your teacher, year head or principal if you need some help either with subjects or with study.
If the first person doesn’t help move to the next one. Most people will go out of their way to make life easier for you.

5. The phone is a big issue
It is nearly impossible to get this right. If I were you when I am in study I would have the phone off. If I am using it for study then keep it short and sweet. Off really is the better option and use some other device for google.

6. Do I get grinds?
Well this comes down to a few questions. Do you need them? Can you afford them? Are there any good ones around? Will they make a difference? Some people get grinds for the sake of it. Only get a grind if you really need them and only in one or two subjects. They can cost as much as €50 per hour so make sure they are worthwhile.

The bottom line is you want to do your best it’s not rocket science. Be in, ask questions, do your homework as best you can and you will be fine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media