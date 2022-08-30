Search

30 Aug 2022

Council confirms clean-up of wastewater spill completed in Rossinver

Leitrim County Council

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

30 Aug 2022 3:39 PM

Reports of a wastewater spill in Rossinver have been addressed by the contractor with the area cleaned and disinfected according to a statement issued by Leitrim County Council.
A member of the public contacted the Leitrim Observer on Monday about the spill and when queries were put to the council they confirmed that a “slight spillage” occurred during the regular emptying of a wastewater collection chamber at the Gublaun Estate in Rossinver on August 29.
The spillage on the estate roadway was noted by a resident and the contractor involved cleaned and disinfected the spillage.
In a statement issued following the incident, Leitrim County Council noted that “historically, there has been an issue with wastewater treatment at the Gublaun Estate in Rossinver.
“Leitrim County Council put temporary measures in place whereby wastewater is tankered from the collection chamber in Rossinver, thereby protecting the Ballagh River from pollution.
“Unfortunately, there was a slight spillage of wastewater on the estate road (Monday) morning during the tankering operation and this was reported to the contractor. The contractor cleaned and disinfected the spillage to the satisfaction of the concerned resident in a timely manner.”
The statement from Leitrim County Council confirmed that the local authority is “in the process of” making an application for funding to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme 2022-2025.
“If successful in our application, this funding would facilitate the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rossinver and eliminate the need for tankering,” it was noted.

Local News

