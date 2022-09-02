Search

02 Sept 2022

Public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee in Glenfarne

Public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee in Glenfarne

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:40 PM

A public meeting of Leitrim Joint Policing Committee will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 7pm in The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne.

The Joint Policing Committee was established under the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The Membership of the JPC includes Elected Members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and officials from Leitrim County Council. The function of the Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority’s administrative area. 

Members of the public have the right to attend the meeting, to have their views heard and to put questions to the Committee. All questions concerning the policing of County Leitrim should be submitted in writing to:  Mr. Kieran Brett, Administrative Officer, Corporate Services, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 PF67, or by e-mail to: kbrett@leitrimcoco.ie.

Questions should be received no later than 4pm on Friday, 2nd September 2022 and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will be kept confidential.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media