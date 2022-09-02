Public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee in Glenfarne

A public meeting of Leitrim Joint Policing Committee will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 7pm in The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne.
The Joint Policing Committee was established under the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The Membership of the JPC includes Elected Members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and officials from Leitrim County Council. The function of the Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority’s administrative area.
Members of the public have the right to attend the meeting, to have their views heard and to put questions to the Committee. All questions concerning the policing of County Leitrim should be submitted in writing to: Mr. Kieran Brett, Administrative Officer, Corporate Services, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 PF67, or by e-mail to: kbrett@leitrimcoco.ie.
Questions should be received no later than 4pm on Friday, 2nd September 2022 and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will be kept confidential.
