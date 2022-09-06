The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Rain on the way
There will be showers or longer spells of rain at times today, Tuesday, September 6 with some heavy bursts expected. However, there will be dry and sunny periods also. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh southeast winds.
TONIGHT
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain overnight with the continued possibility of some thundery downpours. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with easterly or variable winds easing light to moderate.

