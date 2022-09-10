Search

11 Sept 2022

Retail unit for lease in Carrick Business Park

Pictured are interior and exterior views of the retail unit, formery Elverys, at Carrick Retail and Business Park.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

10 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Sherry FitzGerald Farrell are currently marketing a circa 320m2 retail unit, formerly Elverys, at Carrick Retail and Business Park.

With circa 252m2 of open plan retail space together with canteen, office, wc and large storage area, the unit enjoys an excellent location with ample free parking.

This is a superb retail pitch adjacent to Soilse Pharmacy, PACO, Super Valu, Enhance Beauty, Hair by Jasmine, Synergy Cafe, Carrick Cineplex, Supermacs, etc.

Carrick Retail and Business Park enjoys an ever increasing footfall which will be further enhanced by the opening of My Kitchen by Sham Hanifa incorporating a café, cookery school and shop.

Further details from Liam Farrell on 087 2727989.

