Search

15 Sept 2022

Celebrate new writing from Leitrim in The Dock this Friday

Three local stories: brought to life on stage

Celebrate new writing from Leitrim in The Dock this Friday

Actress Aisling Mannion will take part

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

‘From Their Eyes’ is an event taking place in The Dock this Friday, September 16 that will showcase new writing by Leitrim writers Rhona Trench, Wayne Denniston, and Mary Blake.


New work by the three will be presented as a series of rehearsed readings. All writers have placed a woman’s story at the heart of their narrative, exploring issues of loss and longing.
Set in the present tense in 1985, Rhona Trench's ‘Slip’ tells the story of a protagonist daughter who finds herself incarcerated in a mental institution.

Moving between past and present, her story dramatises daughter's childhood, her work in London, her return home, to her time in the asylum. Issues of control, defiance, and empowerment are realised through resistance and humour.
Mary Blake's film entitled ‘Tethers’ offers us character-vignettes of different women in their fifties whose perceptions of themselves are given to us largely by their husbands, friends, family and/or society.
Expect some forensically sharp moments of self-deprecation with plenty of fun!

‘Lakes’  by Wayne Denniston will be read by actor Lauren Farrell and is directed by Gary Lydon. Wayne describes it as a cautionary tale that details the events that leads two emotionally unstable people on a collision course with life altering consequences.
The readers are well-known actors from the area including Gary Lydon (The Clinic), Alan Devine  (Fair City/Vikings), 
Lauren Farrell (Smother -RTE/The Edge of Our Bodies), Mary Blake (Monologue for Dry Socket) and Aisling Mannion (Bow Street Academy – Yeats’s An Baile’s Strand - Blue Raincoat Theatre Company).

This unique showcase event is made possible through the support of the Leitrim Live Performance programme which is funded by Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The performances begin at 7.30pm on Friday, September 16.

Tickets are on sale now through The Dock box office on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media