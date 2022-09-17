Search

17 Sept 2022

Tommy Fleming announces local dates in nationwide tour

Tommy Fleming announces local dates in nationwide tour

Tommy Fleming

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:58 PM

Much loved singer-songwriter Tommy Fleming has just released the latest single from his album “All These Years.”
“Open Sky” is a thoughtful guitar led number based around the feelings love brings on.
Tommy released the single due to the positive response he has received whilst singing it live.


Tommy is about to embark on a nationwide tour this autumn, not to be missed. Fresh back from his summer break and looking forward to reaching new horizons, Tommy’s intimate Christmas and Church tour is coming to Gurteen and Sligo Town as well as Cavan in December and January.


Let Tommy take you into his world with songs from his vast repertoire, spanning thirty plus years.
Prepare to be entertained by the popular world-renowned Voice of Ireland during this spell-binding journey of your favourite traditional Irish airs, modern classics and musical theatre. 


For over three decades, Tommy has shared his gift of singing and has enjoyed sharing the stage with other icons of the music industry such as Elaine Paige, Kenny Rogers, Christy Hennessy, Phil Coulter, De Dannan, Mark Vincent and Vince Gill and many moreFluent and flawless, his unique voice has touched the hearts of many –Tommy’s live show is an experience not to be missed.

Tommy will play St Patrick's Church, Gurteen Co Sligo on December 4, Raddison Blu Hotel, Sligo on January 24 and the Hotel Kilmore Cavan on January 29. For ticket details visit www.tommyfleming.com 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media