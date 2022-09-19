Poetry in the Park at Kilronan Castle this weekend

Poetry in the Park is an opportunity for poets and lovers of poetry to meet, to share their favourite poems, and to socialise once a month from April to September 2022.

This Saturday, September 24 the event will be held at Kilronan Castle lakeside and woodland at 2pm.

There will be a short walk, with stops along the way for the reading of poems. Immediately after the walk (which will be about an hour), everyone will retire to the glorious interiors of Kilronan Castle for refreshments, maybe some more poetry readings, and plenty of chat.

You can bring along a poem that you have written, you can bring along a poem you love, or you can come along with no poems in tow and simply enjoy the walk, the poems, and the chat. Nature poems are particularly welcome, but if your favourite poem is about a grandfather clock, or a mother’s love, or about anything at all, really, that’s fine, as long as it’s suitable for sharing among young and old!

There is no charge for these events and no requirement to book. However, it would be helpful to have an idea in advance of the expected numbers, so do please let Gerry Boland know if you’re coming along, either by email (roscwir@gmail.com) or by phone (087-6397557). Gerry will also answer any queries you may have.