What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this September 21?

Mostly cloudy today
Rather cloudy today with patchy rain and drizzle at times in west Connacht today, Wednesday, September 21. Staying largely dry elsewhere with just isolated spots of drizzle. Mild and humid with top temperatures ranging 16 to 19 Celsius in light to moderate southerly winds, which will be fresh at times near the west coast.
TONIGHT
Largely dry for a time tonight with isolated spots of drizzle. Some clear spells but cloud will thicken from the west bringing outbreaks of rain, mainly to west Connacht, by morning. Mild with temperatures dipping no lower than 10 to 13 Celsius in light to moderate southerly winds, which will be fresher near the west coast.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.