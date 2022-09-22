The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A rainy start today, but it will become more settled as the day goes on
A wet and dull start today, Thursday, September 22 with fresh southwest winds. The rain will clear to sunshine in the afternoon with moderate winds becoming northwesterly. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees.
TONIGHT
Mainly dry and clear. It will be noticeably colder with lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly winds, some mist and fog may form.
The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is being run alongside the World Ploughing Championships. Pic: Alf Harvey
Pictured prior to the presentation of the cheque for €7809.07 to the Hospice are (l to r) Ethel Maguire (Christopher's wife), daughters Mary Alice and Janette, sons Paddy, Daniel and Peter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.