Top tips for keeping spiders out of your home as they look to head indoors for winter

As temperatures begin to drop, spiders become more prevalent as they start to move indoors and begin breeding, ahead of the winter months.

Many common spider species lay on average approximately 100 eggs at a time, contained in silken sacs which may be fixed to an indoor surface or hidden in a spider web. The presence of these sacs indicate that a larger spider infestation is on the horizon.

There are many different species of spiders in Ireland but most are not considered dangerous and rarely bite. Giant house spiders, measuring around 120mm, are one of the most common types of native spiders. Males usually leave their webs to find females, and hence, they are commonly found indoors at this time of year.

Common house spiders are another species the public will encounter frequently at this time of year.

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, is sharing its top tips for householders to prevent the presence of spiders in their homes this Autumn.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil Initial, said:

“As the warm weather comes to end, you are more likely to see spiders indoors due to a variety factors, including the need to seek food and shelter. Insects, spider’s main food source, also retreat indoors at this time of year, so while the presence of spiders may be unpleasant, they are also providing you with a form of free pest control.

"House spiders actually have a generally positive impact on a household environment, as they eat other insects.

However, if their presence is particularly unpleasant for some householders, the most effective way to control spiders is to limit their food sources and disturb potential hiding spots by cleaning."

Rentokil’s top tips to prevent spider infestations include: