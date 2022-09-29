Search

29 Sept 2022

Showcase of bands in The Dock this Saturday night

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

The Knock is an independent Leitrim based record label and they will be hosting an event featuring four of the bands on their roster in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, October 1.


The Knock at the Dock will be a celebration of releases to date and a preview of the latest project, Watched Kettle, featuring singer Susan Rowland.
The acts behind the previous two releases on the label in 2019 and 2020, Bedlam Suitcase and Those Nervous Animals will also perform, as well as Foxford-based chanteuse Suzette Ruane.

Those Nervous Animals


The label is committed to original writing and high production values. The common thread is the songwriting of Pádraig Meehan, who also runs the label.
The performance is funded by of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
The Dock hosted the launch of the 2020 Bedlam Suitcase album.


That was an excellent gig and that record received praise in both the national and international media.
The Dock is delighted to be able to support this local independent record label again. With four bands playing excellent original music it will be a great event.
Tickets are available now on www.thedock.ie  or on (071)9650828.

