Leitrim people urged to host ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ party this Halloween

Trick or Treat for Sick Children, proudly supported by MiWadi, calls on the public across Co. Leitrim to have some mighty monster fun while raising vital funds for sick children in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly this Halloween.



Families, communities, schools, creches, companies and more in Co. Leitrim are called on to get spooky and raise vital funds for sick children by hosting their own ‘Trick or Treat’ party, register at www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat

MiWadi is celebrating ten years proudly supporting Trick or Treat for Sick Children raising funds for sick children, now supporting all Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres

Funds raised will go to support sick children in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Members of the public are encouraged to register for Trick or Treat party pack via www.childrenshealth.ie/ trickortreat

MiWadi and Children’s Health Foundation launch limited series of Halloween podcasts for kids in the run up the Halloween



Children’s Health Foundation is calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools, creches and more across Co. Leitrim to get spooky this Halloween by dressing up, hosting your own Trick or Treat party, and raising funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres. Getting involved couldn’t be easier, simply visit www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat to sign up for your free party pack. Your monster bash can be as big or as small as you like, and the funds you raise will be put to work where they are needed most in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly to support sick children from all over Ireland.

To register for a ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Party Pack, register www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat or call 01 709 1700 which includes posters, stickers and much more.