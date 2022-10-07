The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Rain on the way this weekend
SATURDAY: A drier day with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
SUNDAY: Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.
