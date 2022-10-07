The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Cool and breezy conditions today with some showers
Today, Friday, October 7 there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. It will be largely dry by evening as the showers become isolated. It will be cool and breezy with a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind and highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry and clear, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.