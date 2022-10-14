The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Heavy showers on the way this evening.
Today, Friday, October 14 will bring a good lot of dry, bright weather with sunshine and just some well scattered showers. By early tomorrow night though, some heavy and possibly thundery showers will be moving into western parts. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, backing southwesterly later and starting to freshen along the west coast.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will continue through Friday night, most frequent in the northern half of the country. Again, some of the showers may turn thundery. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
