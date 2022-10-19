Search

19 Oct 2022

Trad is back: David Munnelly and Shane McGowan in Leitrim on October 21

Trad is back: David Munnelly and Shane McGowan in Leitrim on October 21

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Oct 2022 7:04 PM

Trad is well and truly back on The Dock’s agenda and following on from last month’s excellent concert with Andy Martyn, this Friday, October 21 they welcome David Munnelly and Shane McGowan to play for you.


Both David (accordion) and Shane (guitar) have exceptional music pedigrees developed through a lifetime’s dedication to Irish music culture.
They bring a compelling sound that is a blending of their respective Mayo and Sligo styles but still firmly rooted in the tradition.
Playing together now for over 20 years the duo are renowned for their superb live performances that are filled with excellent playing, wonderful tunes and no small amount of craic and banter.


David Munnelly from Mayo is widely regarded as one of the most influential Irish accordion players of his generation: he has played with legendary Irish bands De Dannan and The Chieftains, and for 15 years fronted The David Munnelly Band. In recent years, his skills as a composer and arranger have come to the fore and David now works on a wide variety of music projects, ranging from the multi-award winning pan-European accordion five-piece Samurai, and duo McGowan Munnelly through his experimental solo compositions, to the high-energy traditional Irish band Mórga.
Shane McGowan (guitar) from south Sligo comes from a musical family and started at an early age, giving his first public performance at the age of five.


His father, Harry is a well-known flute player from the area and was a big influence on him teaching him whistle and flute.
Shane started playing guitar in his teens and was very interested in playing Irish music as well as rock, swing and Jazz.
He joined Dave and the band in June 2010. Other bands he has guested and toured with are Lunasa, Zakir Hussain, Sean and Dolores Keane, Blas, Slide, Geraldine Mc Gowan, John Carty, At the Racket, among others.
This will be a lively gig - so come prepared to toe tap!
Tickets are available now on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie 

