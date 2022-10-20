The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Don't forget your umbrella today
Today, Thursday, October 20 will be largely dry and partly cloudy with some bright or sunny spells. Moderate southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
TONIGHT: Wet in many areas with outbreaks of rain, some heavy falls possible. Much of Ulster will stay dry. Quite breezy with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
Pictured are Pauline Walsh, Peter Cassels, Phyllis Moran, John Cassels, Lily Campbell and Vera Gough. Four of John's sisters along with some of his nieces travelled to New York for the event
