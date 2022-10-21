The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

File photo
Saturday: There will be showers about on Saturday, especially across Connacht and Ulster where some will be heavy and prolonged. Across Leinster and Munster there will be long dry spells along with some sunshine. Fairly mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze. On Saturday night, a spell of rain will spread from the south. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and damp on Sunday with showery outbreaks of rain, some heavy downpours are possible, especially in the east of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind. Further outbreaks of rain on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty cyclonic variable winds.
