The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Fairly cloudy with a scattering of showers extending from the south through this morning. Cloud will increase early in the afternoon and more persistent and at times heavy rain will follow from the south by evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds.
TONIGHT
A windy night with rain clearing to showers early on, some will turn heavy or thundery at times. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, becoming blustery too with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing.
