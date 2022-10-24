New online facility to book appointments for birth and death registrations in Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

Search

24 Oct 2022

24 Oct 2022 3:34 PM

A new online facility to book appointments for the registration of births and deaths in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal has been launched. The HSE Civil Registration Service registers all births, deaths and marriages in Ireland as well as carrying out civil marriage registrations. There are five Civil Registration Service offices across the North West, in Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

The new system “Swiftqueue” operated system, similar to booking online for vaccination appointments, is available per https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/find-a-civil-registration-service/  Online booking will enable members of the public across counties Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal to book a birth or death registration appointment online at a date and time that they choose at Civil Registration offices in the area.

For information on the registration of births, see https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/register/birth/  The new online appointment system will enable parents to book a birth registration appointment online for a date and time that they choose.

Whereas Civil Registration Offices will continue to operate as normal, including the registration of marriages availability by phone for enquiry, the online appointment process will make it quicker and easier for parents to organise their registration appointment at a time and date that works for them. Appointments can also be easily cancelled with the click of a button.

For information on the registration of deaths, see https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/register/death/  The new online appointment system will enable anyone who needs to register a death to arrange an appointment online for a date and time that they choose. Civil Registration Offices continue to operate normal opening times with further information on and contact details for are available https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/find-a-civil-registration-service/ )

