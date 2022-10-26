Energia Group benefit fund to support local community groups across Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon

Energia Group, one of Ireland’s leading developers and operators of renewable energy infrastructure, is calling for applications to its Derrysallagh Wind Farm community benefit fund. The €30,000 annual community benefit fund was set up by Energia to support community groups operating within a 5km radius of its Derrysallagh Wind Farm on the border of Counties Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim.

Funding available is similar to that recently availed of by the First Friends Playschool in Geevagh, County Sligo, for new playground equipment. The playgroup, which currently caters for 15 local children between the ages of 3 and 5, received over €5,000 for a new swing, slide, seesaw, garden shed and outdoor shelter.

Dermot MacDermott, Chair of the First Friends’ Board of Directors, says the playschool is growing and keen to meet the needs of the local area: “We want to offer parents in Geevagh a chance for their children to build friendships that can last a lifetime and strengthen our sense of community in the village.

“Here at First Friends we have indoor and outdoor facilities which we’re improving all the time – thanks to funds like Energia’s Community Benefit Fund. By the time our children are old enough to go to St Patrick’s National School just over the road, they’ve already made friends and their first day doesn’t seem like an ordeal at all.”

Groups from Glen, Ballyfarnon, Geevagh and Arigna are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to €3,000 for projects which will benefit the local community. In certain circumstances, grant size may be increased up to €6,000, depending on the need for the project and availability of funding.

The Derrysallagh fund is administered on behalf of Energia by the Community Foundation Ireland (CFI), which is an independent grant-making organisation. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the annual fund has been fully allocated. The fund prioritises energy saving and sustainability goals.

Energia Renewables Community Engagement Manager, Rosy Billingham, says the fund will operate for the lifetime of the wind farm: “This is Energia’s newest community benefit fund and we are looking forward to seeing the difference the fund will make for local people living beside Derrysallagh wind farm. We will shape and adapt grant allocations to ensure that they have a positive impact in the local area.

“Energia now provides over €660,000 a year in community investment through our wind farm benefit funds across the island of Ireland. The projects we support are providing much-needed services within rural communities, ranging from school infrastructure and community centre improvements through to counselling services and community events.”

For further information on how to apply, please visit the Community Foundation for Ireland website, www.communityfoundation.ie .