Theatre treat in The Glens Centre this weekend

The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company in co-production with The Glens Centre, are bringing back their show 796/3400 written by Treasa Nealon & directed by Sonia Norris. Adapted from their one woman show 3400 performed at the Scene + Heard New Work Festival in Smock Alley in 2017, 796/3400 was performed at the 2017 Galway Fringe Festival and in various coffee shops, pubs and alternative spaces in the lead up to the Abortion Referendum.



796 -Nora is waiting for Sister Mary to notice that she put salt in her tea. But until then, she will sit and tell you all how she was greatest prankster Ballyford ever had the privilege of knowing.

3400- There are 1,700 souls in Ballyford, Leitrim, and each one is as nosey as the last.

Aisling is pretty sure her grandmother can sniff sin off of a dead cat and that she'll be ostracised from Leitrim if it was discovered that she had premarital sex, let alone the 'A' word that must not be named.

Two women, generations apart, shamed by the same secret. This production has been refreshed and revised for a 2022 audience with the support of the Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under theLocal Live Performance Programming Scheme.



Playwright Treasa Nealon says, “Bringing this play back five years after Repeal has been like wrenching open a locked door. The stories of women and their trauma have not gone away. We are still fighting for accessible abortion nationally and worldwide and we are still fighting for justice for the victims and survivors of Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions.”

Treasa Nealon and Sonia Norris are the co-founders of The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company. Together, they have created and produced over 30 projects and productions since 2016. Lauren Farrell from Carrick-on-Shannon is playing Aisling.

Grace Collender is playing Nora. She will play Doireann Carrick in ShinAwil Productions/RTÉ upcoming show Clean Sweep.

796/3400 by Treasa Nealon plays in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday, October 28 and Saturday October 29 at 8.30pm. Tickets are €8/10, booking on www.theglenscentre.com