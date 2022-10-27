Search

27 Oct 2022

Theatre treat in The Glens Centre this weekend

Theatre treat in The Glens Centre this weekend

Lauren Farrell from Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company in co-production with The Glens Centre, are bringing back their show 796/3400 written by Treasa Nealon & directed by Sonia Norris. Adapted from their one woman show 3400 performed at the Scene + Heard New Work Festival in Smock Alley in 2017, 796/3400 was performed at the 2017 Galway Fringe Festival and in various coffee shops, pubs and alternative spaces in the lead up to the Abortion Referendum.


796 -Nora is waiting for Sister Mary to notice that she put salt in her tea. But until then, she will sit and tell you all how she was greatest prankster Ballyford ever had the privilege of knowing.
3400- There are 1,700 souls in Ballyford, Leitrim, and each one is as nosey as the last.
Aisling is pretty sure her grandmother can sniff sin off of a dead cat and that she'll be ostracised from Leitrim if it was discovered that she had premarital sex, let alone the 'A' word that must not be named.
Two women, generations apart, shamed by the same secret. This production has been refreshed and revised for a 2022 audience with the support of the Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under theLocal Live Performance Programming Scheme.


Playwright Treasa Nealon says, “Bringing this play back five years after Repeal has been like wrenching open a locked door. The stories of women and their trauma have not gone away. We are still fighting for accessible abortion nationally and worldwide and we are still fighting for justice for the victims and survivors of Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions.”
Treasa Nealon and Sonia Norris are the co-founders of The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company. Together, they have created and produced over 30 projects and productions since 2016. Lauren Farrell from Carrick-on-Shannon is playing Aisling.
Grace Collender is playing Nora. She will play Doireann Carrick in ShinAwil Productions/RTÉ upcoming show Clean Sweep.
796/3400 by Treasa Nealon plays in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday, October 28 and Saturday October 29 at 8.30pm. Tickets are €8/10, booking on www.theglenscentre.com 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media