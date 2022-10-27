Closing date approaching for submission of weights under Dairy Beef Calf Scheme

The deadline for submitting calf weights under the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme is fast approaching and the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock Committee, Des Morrison advised farmers who have applied for this scheme to ensure that the calves are weighed and the weights submitted to ICBF by 5.30pm on Tuesday next, 1 November 2022. Farmers, Mr. Morrison said, can submit the weights online or by post but given that the closing date is Tuesday next, it would be safer to submit online and thus ensure you meet the deadline.

The payment is €20 per head on a minimum of five eligible calves and a maximum of 40 eligible calves. An eligible is a calf that was born between 1st July 2021 and 30th June 2022, is a male calf of a dairy breed, and/or a male or female calf sired by a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam. To receive payment, the calf must be weighed after 12 weeks of age and before 1 November 2022 and the weights submitted by 5.30pm on 1 November 20022 to ICBF so farmers need to move quickly to meet the deadline.

The deadline, Mr. Morrison said, is tight and at this late stage, the Minister should also consider an extension to the deadline to allow farmers meet the conditions of the scheme and receive payment in what is an important scheme and a scheme that needs to be improved and enhanced going forward.