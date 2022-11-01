The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Met Éireann is predicting sunny spells and passing showers today
Sunny spells and passing showers today, Tuesday, most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.
Tonight: Mostly dry and clear with just a few isolated showers mostly near Atlantic coasts. Cloud will increase as the night goes on with outbreaks of rain reaching the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.